Makhanda residents take municipality to court over 'toxic' water
Attorney Brin Brody is representing residents including the Unemployed Peoples' Movement which has raised concern about bacteria in the water coming out of the taps.
CAPE TOWN - A group of Makhanda residents are taking the Makana Municipality to court after claims that toxins were found in the water supply.
Attorney Brin Brody is representing residents including the Unemployed Peoples' Movement which has raised concern about bacteria in the water coming out of the taps.
The Eastern Cape town, formerly known as Grahamstown, has been battling a severe drought with low dam levels threatening water supply.
Brody said the residents' application will be brought next week: “I have been instructed to bring in an application to place Makana Municipality under administration and that instruction comes under the Unemployed Peoples’ Movement in Grahamstown.”
However, newly appointed Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa says officials confirmed on Wednesday that there are no bacteria in the water supply and that samples were sent to an independent laboratory for testing.
He said another report in January also confirmed there's nothing wrong with the water.
Mphalwa adds Brody is referring to an old report released in November.
“In the November report, they did pick up some samples of the water where there were problems with the water. But when that happens, normally the municipality officials would go to that area and inform the residents.”
Mphalwa has assured residents the water is now safe to drink.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
