[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centre

Radio 702 | Deputy CEO of Clinix Dr Dumani Kula says it’s quite a historic moment for the group as their business has been in Soweto for over 25 years.

JOHANNESBURG - A private hospital in Soweto has launched its new cardiac centre after receiving a license to operate from the Health Department, Sowetan Live reported.

Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital in Diepkloof is part of the Clinix Health Group.

Deputy CEO of Clinix Dr Dumani Kula speaks to Talk Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph about his experience on the first week in the new cardiac unit.

Kula says it’s quite a historic moment for the group as their business has been in Soweto for over 25 years, bring quality care to the community of Soweto and many parts of Johannesburg.

“We have invested over R250 million in terms of upgrading the entire hospital; we’ve built new wards and theatres. So, the cardiac and services themselves are part of a much bigger strategy to make sure that we can bring comprehensive and quality care to the people of Soweto.”

Kula says they have a team of four cardiologists working in Diepkloof.

For more information listen to the audio above.