Lawyer seeks to ditch Vicki Momberg
Vicki Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria in 2018 for racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing Vicki Momberg has applied to stop representing the convicted racist.
Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria in 2018 for racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
Kingdom Onah says Momberg told the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday that she no longer wanted to be represented by him.
Onah says Momberg failed to inform him about information pertaining her intention to appeal the case in the High Court.
“There are several correspondents that we needed between us and our client, and based on several correspondents that were not coming through, we decided to withdraw.”
