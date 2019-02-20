Mrwebi denies ever being in cahoots with Selebi

PRETORIA - Head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi has rejected allegations that he conspired with disgraced former police Jackie Selebi in order to help him escape prosecution.

Mrwebi started testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry which is investigating his and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office on Wednesday.

The inquiry has heard that an affidavit drafted by Mrwebi was used by Selebi’s 2009 application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Mrwebi said he deposed to an affidavit as part of an investigation into the so-called Browse Mole report.

He says it was a protected disclosure and was top secret, but he learnt it was later declassified and used by Selebi in court.

Advocate Mervyn Rip asked Mrwebi about the affidavit: “Did you ever discuss the application by Mr Selebi for the stay of his prosecution or any member of his team or anyone prior to the application being launched?”

Mrwebi responded and said no, saying he because he did not know Selebi or anyone close to him. He just knew of him through media reports.

Mrwebi later testified in support of Selebi at his trial where he accused the Scorpions of targeting the disgraced former commissioner.

