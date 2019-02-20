Mrwebi defends decision to withdraw charges against Mdluli
Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi told the Mokgoro Inquiry that he has never met Richard Mdluli nor is he friends with him.
PRETORIA - The head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi has defended his decision to order the withdrawal of corruption charges against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
Mrwebi is testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry which is investigating his and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
The High Court has already found that the decision to withdraw the case against Mdluli was unlawful and was set aside.
Mrwebi said soon after being appointed as the head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit, he received representations from Mdluli’s legal team.
He said he asked for the docket from the prosecutor: “One of the immediate things reading through the docket [is that] all these transactions were not done by Mr Mdluli, these transactions were done by somebody else. I went through the docket to find evidence to maybe link Mdluli to see if he was a part of this but there was no such evidence.”
Mrwebi said he has never met Mdluli nor is he friends with him.
WATCH: Mrwebi in hot seat at Mokgoro Inquiry
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
