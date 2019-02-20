Jackman enters Guinness Book of Records for longest-serving Marvel superhero

Actor Hugh Jackman holds the record with fellow X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart as both have had Marvel careers that span 16 years and 228 days.

LONDON - Hugh Jackman will be included in the next edition of the Guinness Book of World Records for being the longest serving Marvel superhero, having played the role of Wolverine for 16 years.

The 50-year-old actor previously revealed that he and his brother were desperate to set a record growing up, but he has now become a record breaker thanks to his multiple performances as X-Men character Wolverine.

In an interview with Alison Hammond on This Morning, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records Craig Glenday presented The Greatest Showman star with his certificate for having the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero.

Upon receiving his certificate, Jackman exclaimed: “That is officially amazing!”

Jackman holds the record with fellow X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart as both have had Marvel careers that span 16 years and 228 days as Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier respectively.

Both actors made their first appearance as Marvel superheroes in X-Men in 2000, with their most recent appearance being in Logan in 2017.

Speaking via video link on the UK TV show, Stewart, 78, said: “I have discovered that you and I are now in the Guinness Book of Records, congratulations my friend, there’s another thing to hang on to a wall.”

Jackman and his brother had attempted to beat the record for playing “badminton nonstop” as they thought it would be the easiest way to get into the book.

He said: "My brother and I did come up with the easiest way to get in; badminton nonstop is about 54 hours. So, we both decided to stay up for two nights to see if it was possible and it was a school night. I, of course, fell asleep all day through school and I just loved that at that age, we were thinking somehow that would work.”