Jack Whitehall to perform with Hugh Jackman at BRITs

Jack Whitehall will reportedly only be joining in for the last 30 seconds of the performance.

LONDON - Jack Whitehall will join Hugh Jackman for a performance of a song from The Greatest Showman for the opening of the BRITs.

The 30-year-old comedian is the host of the biggest night in the British music calendar and will be joining the Hollywood star on stage at The O2 in London on Wednesday where they'll be joined by 150 dancers to perform a song from the latter's hit musical movie.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This is one of the Brits' biggest ever opening numbers. Hugh and Jack have been rehearsing behind closed doors with the dancers and no one has been allowed to watch the finished product yet. The audience is going to have a part to play in the performance and will all be wearing lit-up wristbands. It's going to be something very special indeed."

Last year, Whitehall simply donned a larger than life jacket as he took part in a skit with rapper Big Shaq.

Pink - who is the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade - will give the opening act a run for their money, as she is to perform with 250 dancers, whilst Calvin Harris - who will be joined by Rag'n'Bone Man and Dua Lipa - also has a big troupe joining him as he spins the decks.

Little Mix with Ms. Banks, Jess Glynne, Jorja Smith, George Ezra, Sam Smith, Rag and The 1975 are among the stars taking to the stage.

Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa lead the nominations this year with four nods each.

Sam Fender was the first star to receive one of Sir David Adjaye OBE's BRITs statuettes this year, as he was honoured with the BRITs Critics' Choice Award.

The most prestigious accolades up for grabs are Album of the Year and British Breakthrough Artist.

Jorja Smith (Lost & Found), The 1975 (A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships), Florence and the Machine (High as Hope), Anne-Marie (Speak Your Mind) and George Ezra (Staying Out to Mars) are up for the former and Mabel, Idles, Ella Mai, Tom Walker and Jorja Smith will go head-to-head for the latter gong.