Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town

Ithuba is still waiting for the winner to come forward and claim.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Ithuba National Lottery has confirmed that one ticket of its PowerBall competition has won R232 million.

It has confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at the OK Mini Market in Tygerdal, Goodwood in Cape Town.

The ticket was purchased for R22.50.

It was a normal manual selection ticket, meaning that the winner's prediction hit the nail on the head.

Ithuba is still waiting for the winner to come forward and claim the jackpot.

Corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza says that South Africans are encouraged to check their tickets against verified draws.

"We did find that people will either check today or they'll go into a store and verify their tickets. So we'll find out hopefully by the afternoon, if not tomorrow."

