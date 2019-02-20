Sprinter Chand backs Semenya to beat IAAF in fight over testosterone levels
Caster Semenya will be working with Dutee Chand’s legal team, Canadians James Bunting and Carlos Sayao whose experience on the subject could prove invaluable.
CAPE TOWN - Indian sprinter Dutee Chand believes Caster Semenya will be victorious in her fight against the IAAF’s proposed regulations that would cap testosterone levels for female athletes competing in middle distance events.
In 2015, Chand was involved in a similar battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the IAAF.
She’s offered her support to South Africa's two-time Olympic champion.
Chand knows all about fighting testosterone regulations imposed by the IAAF.
In fact, she was successful in her fight which saw the Court of Arbitration for Sport set aside laws because they were deemed discriminatory and lacking evidence.
Now the IAAF has proposed regulations on middle distance female runners which requires them to take medication to regulate their testosterone levels and this directly affects Semenya.
Speaking in India, Chand says that she was young and naïve and wasn’t prepared for the case, but feels Semenya’s stronger and more prepared for what lies ahead.
She adds she’s postive the IAAF ruling will change in Semenya’s favour.
Semenya will be working with Chand’s legal team, Canadians James Bunting and Carlos Sayao whose experience on the subject could prove invaluable.
A verdict will be reached by the end of March.
Popular in Sport
-
'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am,' says Indian sprinter Dutee Chand
-
Dr Ross Tucker: 'IAAF's evidence in Semenya matter not good enough'
-
Caster Semenya disappointed and frustrated with IAAF regulations - lawyers
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of Caster
-
Klopp 'not over the moon' as Bayern frustrate Liverpool
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.