Grant for pensioners to increase to at least R1,780 monthly

The foster care grant goes up to R1,000 a month while the child support grant will increase to R420 in April, and further to R430 by October.

CAPE TOWN - Pensioners can again look forward to an inflation-linked increase in their social grants this year.

The government spending on social grants will increase to R567 billion.

The number of beneficiaries who receive social assistance from the state is expected to increase from 17.9 million to 18.6 million over the next three years.

WATCH: #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield

Old-age pensions will increase by R85 this year to R1,780 monthly.

Pensioners over the age of 75 will receive a monthly pension of R1,800.

The foster care grant goes up to R1,000 a month.

While the child support grant will increase to R420 in April, and further to R430 by October.

Treasury says it hopes to save costs in grant administration in future as pay points are consolidated and more recipients are paid through the national payment system.

To read Minister Tito Mboweni’s full Budget speech, click here.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)