George Maluleka adamant Chiefs can still win PSL title

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka is adamant that his side are still contenders for the Absa Premiership title as the season fast approaches the business end.

Amakhosi are currently sitting seventh on the Absa Premiership log on 28 points and are nine points adrift from log leaders Bidvest Wits, but the evergreen Maluleka believes that they can overhaul the leading pack.

“We still know that it is possible to get [the Absa Premiership title]. There are two titles still up for grabs [the Nedbank Cup and Absa Premiership] and, as a team, we realise that it is still possible and we are going to go for them.”

The Glamour Boys needed extra-time to get past ABC Motsepe side, The Magic FC, with 3-0 in Port Elizabeth. That takes them through to the last eight of the competition and they are one of three Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams in the competition along with Cape Town City and Wits.

Maluleka and Chiefs are preparing to face Polokwane City away on Saturday. A game that the 31-year-old says if they can get three points from it, will keep them in touch with the chasing pack of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

“Polokwane City is an important game for us, and if we can get all three points from that match, it will keep us within touching distance of the league title which we are going to push for until the last day.”

