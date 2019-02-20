George Maluleka adamant Chiefs can still win PSL title
Amakhosi are currently sitting seventh on the Absa Premiership log on 28 points and are nine points adrift from log leaders Bidvest Wits.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka is adamant that his side are still contenders for the Absa Premiership title as the season fast approaches the business end.
Amakhosi are currently sitting seventh on the Absa Premiership log on 28 points and are nine points adrift from log leaders Bidvest Wits, but the evergreen Maluleka believes that they can overhaul the leading pack.
“We still know that it is possible to get [the Absa Premiership title]. There are two titles still up for grabs [the Nedbank Cup and Absa Premiership] and, as a team, we realise that it is still possible and we are going to go for them.”
The Glamour Boys needed extra-time to get past ABC Motsepe side, The Magic FC, with 3-0 in Port Elizabeth. That takes them through to the last eight of the competition and they are one of three Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams in the competition along with Cape Town City and Wits.
Maluleka and Chiefs are preparing to face Polokwane City away on Saturday. A game that the 31-year-old says if they can get three points from it, will keep them in touch with the chasing pack of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
“Polokwane City is an important game for us, and if we can get all three points from that match, it will keep us within touching distance of the league title which we are going to push for until the last day.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Sport
-
'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am,' says Indian sprinter Dutee Chand
-
Dr Ross Tucker: 'IAAF's evidence in Semenya matter not good enough'
-
Xasa off to Lausanne in support of Semenya
-
Who are the experts who'll support Semenya in her IAAF battle?
-
Boxing SA joins PSL in Icasa regulations concerns
-
Andrew Robertson backs Liverpool to make amends for Bayern stumble
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.