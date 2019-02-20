Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze near Franschhoek

The fire broke out early this week outside Franschhoek.

CAPE TOWN - Efforts to extinguish a blaze outside Franschhoek, in the Cape Winelands District Municipality, have continued throughout the night.

A fynbos fire, in the mountainous terrain outside the popular tourist town broke out at the start of the week.

At least 175 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze on Tuesday.

The Cape Winelands Municipality’s Jaco Thuynsma says: “We would like to keep the fire at bay and away from the basin area near the farms.”