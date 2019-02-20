Popular Topics
Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze near Franschhoek

The fire broke out early this week outside Franschhoek.

Working on Fire firefighters battle a fire near Franschhoek in the Western Cape on 19 February 2019. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Efforts to extinguish a blaze outside Franschhoek, in the Cape Winelands District Municipality, have continued throughout the night.

A fynbos fire, in the mountainous terrain outside the popular tourist town broke out at the start of the week.

At least 175 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze on Tuesday.

The Cape Winelands Municipality’s Jaco Thuynsma says: “We would like to keep the fire at bay and away from the basin area near the farms.”

