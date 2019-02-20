Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze near Franschhoek

Only good news about #BudgetSpeech is bad news already known, says economist
Business
The fire broke out early this week outside Franschhoek.
CAPE TOWN - Efforts to extinguish a blaze outside Franschhoek, in the Cape Winelands District Municipality, have continued throughout the night.
A fynbos fire, in the mountainous terrain outside the popular tourist town broke out at the start of the week.
At least 175 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze on Tuesday.
The Cape Winelands Municipality’s Jaco Thuynsma says: “We would like to keep the fire at bay and away from the basin area near the farms.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.