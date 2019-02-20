Popular Topics
Ex-Vhembe mayor Florence Radzilani: 'I was never implicated in VBS scandal'

Radzilani says she wasn’t aware that her municipality was illegally investing millions of rand into the bank.

VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Vhembe executive mayor Florence Radzilani says she will not accept any responsibility for the R300 million that was illegaly invested by her municipality into VBS Mutual Bank.

Radzilani was named in the Great Bank Heist report compiled by the South African Reserve Bank as having received R300,000 as a Christmas gift from the bank’s directors after her municipality deposited the money.

She resigned last year after the African National Congress (ANC) instructed her and other mayors involved to step down.

Despite being mentioned in the Terry Motau report on VBS, Radzilani says that she was never implicated in the scandal.

"I was never found to be involved on issues of VBS, hence I'm still maintaining my innocence."

She says she wasn’t aware that her municipality was illegally investing millions of rand into the bank.

Radzilani has however conceded that she was supposed to play the oversight role over the Vhembe municipality.

Timeline

