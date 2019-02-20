Eskom to take centre stage at state capture inquiry

The commission heard on Wednesday that the first witness will be Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza, who will testify on Friday and Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry will start hearing evidence about Eskom and how it was allegedly involved in several corrupt deals from the end of the week.

This will be followed by several other implicated people at Eskom, whistle-blowers and other role-players, including the CEO of Optimum Coal Mine, the company that was bought by the Guptas.

Evidence leader Advocate Isaac Maleka says they will introduce Eskom as one of the first state-owned entities for this chapter of evidence.

“We do so because of the fundamental importance of Eskom; not only in relation to our economy but also to the huge procurement budget that it has, and which was the target.”

Over the next two days, the inquiry’s legal team will table all the reports done on Eskom.

WATCH: Eskom corruption under the microscope at Zondo commission

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)