Ending sanctions top of Ramaphosa's list on upcoming Zim visit

PRETORIA - Ending sanctions against Zimbabwe will top the agenda of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Harare next month.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says South Africa remains ready to help Zimbabwe wherever they might need assistance.

Briefing the media in Pretoria, Sisulu says South Africa has a strong interest in having Zimbabwe as a peaceful and prosperous neighbour.

She says lifting international sanctions imposed against the Mugabe regime in Zimbabwe is central to this, which is why sanctions will feature prominently in bilateral talks between presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa in Harare on 12 March.

Sisulu says Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a business delegation.