Dr Ross Tucker: 'IAAF's evidence in Semenya matter not good enough'

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya is asking the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn eligibility rules for middle distance female runners with high testosterone levels.

CAPE TOWN - Caster Semenya's legal team and the Sports Department have consulted world-renowned South African sports scientist Ross Tucker.

The new regulations have been proposed by the IAAF.

Dr Tucker has been part of a South African high-level panel to deal with the Semenya case.

The IAAF wants women with naturally elevated testosterone to be obligated to take suppressants that lower their levels before being allowed to compete in middle distance races.

Speaking on the subject last year, Tucker said the IAAF's study and evidence is not good enough.

“Quite frankly the science is not capable of providing an answer to this question in an ethical way.”

A verdict is expected next month and will be decided by three judges.

