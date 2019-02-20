Did Khloe Kardashian confirm Tristan Thompson cheating rumours?

The NBA star - who has 10-month-old daughter True with Kardashian - became the subject of cheating rumours this week after Instagram account Hollywood Unlocked claimed that Jordyn Woods stayed at his house until 7am after a house party.

LONDON - Khloe Kardashian has seemingly confirmed that rumours of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson being unfaithful could be true.

And now Kardashian has commented on the Instagram post, seemingly confirming the rumours are true.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star simply responded with a series of shouting emojis, but the image is often used when agreeing with a statement.

What's more, her close friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen also responded to the post with more positive messages, seemingly supporting the idea of Thompson being exposed for his alleged cheating.

Haqq wrote: "STRONG FACTS! (sic)"

Whilst Pippen simply added: "Amen!"

However, 27-year-old Thompson has seemingly branded the report as "fake" as moments after the post was uploaded, he tweeted - and then deleted - the words "FAKE NEWS (sic)".

Meanwhile, sources say it is now difficult for Kardashian to trust Thompson, as, despite his apparent denial of the allegations, he previously cheated on her just days before their daughter's birth.

A source told said: "Khloé has acted like she is single for a while. She is focused on herself, her daughter and their life in LA. She isn't spending time with Tristan. She doesn't act like she is planning a future with him. All because she can't trust him. She constantly hears rumours of inappropriate behaviour when it comes to Tristan. She as recently as this weekend heard that he was being inappropriate."