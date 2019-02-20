Demonstrators burn tyres, traffic delayed in N14 protest

Demonstrators are burning tyres as part of the service delivery protest.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesters have shut down a small section of the N14 highway between the R511 and Malibongwe Drive.

There are heavy traffic delays as a result.

Frustrated motorists on the N14 north have had to turn back with protesters blocking a section on the highway ahead of them. Several heavy-duty trucks have pulled over in the left-hand lane with their hazards on, presumably hoping that to continue their journeys once the protest lets up.

It is understood that the protesters are venting their anger over electricity on the usually busy highway, however, there is no official confirmation of what sparked this demonstration.