CT teacher faces disciplinary process, police probe over 'strip' incident
Police are investigating a case of crimen injuria against a Rosebank Junior School coach who allegedly ordered a group of boys to partially strip.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of crimen injuria against a Rosebank Junior School coach who allegedly ordered a group of boys to partially strip.
Parents of some grade six pupils lodged a complaint last week, arguing that their children's dignity has been impaired.
The Western Cape Education Department says the staff member, who's a governing body appointee, is facing a disciplinary process.
Two mothers have told Eyewitness News of the lasting psychological effects their sons are experiencing following the incident.
Two pupils’ money had gone missing, and in an attempt to find it, their teacher called in the help of the sports coach to search the boys in the class.
The coach took the boys to the bathroom, where he asked them to face a wall one by one and drop their pants and underwear. There was no physical interaction, according to the staffer and the pupils.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the principal reported that parents who attended a meeting at the school on Monday evening accepted the fact that the intention was not to humiliate the children but to resolve the theft issue.
However, the two mothers who have spoken to EWN say their children are still traumatised and don't want to face the man at school.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
