CPI falls to 4% in January from 4.5%

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to 4% year on year in January from 4.5% in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices fell 0.2% in January from a decrease of 0.2% in December.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was at 4.4% year on year in January from 4.4% in December.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation was at 0.2% in January from 0.3% in December.