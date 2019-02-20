-
-
-
-
-
-
Court hears final submission in sentencing proceedings for Jason Rohde
The State and defence will make their final submissions in the matter in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted murderer Jason Rohde are nearing their end.
The State and defence will make their final submissions in the matter in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
Last year, the court found he killed his spouse Susan Rohde in Stellenbosch in 2016 and then staged her suicide.
The defence concluded leading evidence in mitigation of sentence this week.
Advocate Graham Van Der Spuy called three character witnesses.
Closing arguments will be made in sentencing proceedings in the case against #JasonRohde who is convicted of killing his wife Susan at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch in 2016. Rohde can be seen talking to his mother Brenda, ahead of proceedings. SF pic.twitter.com/0Qmfe6Jd1I— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2019
Two of Jason Rohde's close friends and his mother told the court about their relationship with him, emphasising his gentle and caring personality.
They asked the court to be fair when imposing a sentence and to consider the impact this would have on his children. His mother Brenda Rohde echoed these sentiments.
She pleaded for leniency for the sake of his three daughters.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
