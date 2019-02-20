Court hears final submission in sentencing proceedings for Jason Rohde

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Court hears final submission in sentencing proceedings for Jason Rohde

The State and defence will make their final submissions in the matter in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared at the Western Cape High Court on 6 December 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared at the Western Cape High Court on 6 December 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted murderer Jason Rohde are nearing their end.

The State and defence will make their final submissions in the matter in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Last year, the court found he killed his spouse Susan Rohde in Stellenbosch in 2016 and then staged her suicide.
The defence concluded leading evidence in mitigation of sentence this week.

Advocate Graham Van Der Spuy called three character witnesses.

Two of Jason Rohde's close friends and his mother told the court about their relationship with him, emphasising his gentle and caring personality.

They asked the court to be fair when imposing a sentence and to consider the impact this would have on his children. His mother Brenda Rohde echoed these sentiments.

She pleaded for leniency for the sake of his three daughters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA