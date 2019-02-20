Counsellors sent to Tshwane primary school after ‘bullied’ pupil takes own life
The department confirmed on Tuesday the 13-year-old girl died by suicide on Monday after a grade seven pupil threatened to distribute a nude video of her.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has sent officials from its psychosocial unit to Doornpoort Primary School in Tshwane to provide counselling after a grade six pupil took her own life, apparently after being bullied.
The department says that the teenager had reported the matter to one of her teachers.
The department says that the teenager had reported the matter to one of her teachers.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona says they’re working with police to investigate the case.
“It’s quite sad that it happened. We will never tolerate any ill-discipline of learners in our space.”
At the same time, two pupils from Lyttleton High in Centurion have been placed on precautionary suspension after a school fight video went viral.
In the footage, a boy can be seen beating up a girl in full view of other pupils.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
