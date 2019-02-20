City of CT expects thousands to benefit from electrification project
The first phase of the electrification project will connect 450 households to the electricity grid.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says thousands of residents will benefit from its latest electrification projects in Khayelitsha and Philippi.
Construction of the infrastructure necessary to electrify Jim se Bos informal settlement in Philippi has started.
It is expected that the first phase of this R2.8 million project will be completed by the end of March 2019.
The first phase of the electrification project will connect 450 households to the electricity grid.
The city’s Mayco member for Energy and Climate Change Phindile Maxiti says: “We will do another investigation to see how many other houses need electricity because for now, based on our data, we only managed 450. We have several areas that are being set up with electricity.”
Surveys will be undertaken to determine the number of households that will benefit from the second phase.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mboweni
-
Budget 2019 in numbers
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
-
One winner lands massive R232m PowerBall jackpot
-
Eskom, Tough Talk & Gardening: All you need to know about #Budget2019
-
Cigarette price up R1.14, whisky up R4 per bottle, beer by 12c a can
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.