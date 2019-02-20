City of CT expects thousands to benefit from electrification project

The first phase of the electrification project will connect 450 households to the electricity grid.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says thousands of residents will benefit from its latest electrification projects in Khayelitsha and Philippi.

Construction of the infrastructure necessary to electrify Jim se Bos informal settlement in Philippi has started.

It is expected that the first phase of this R2.8 million project will be completed by the end of March 2019.

The city’s Mayco member for Energy and Climate Change Phindile Maxiti says: “We will do another investigation to see how many other houses need electricity because for now, based on our data, we only managed 450. We have several areas that are being set up with electricity.”

Surveys will be undertaken to determine the number of households that will benefit from the second phase.

