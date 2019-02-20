City of CT accused of dragging feet in CTICC probe
Members of opposition parties say nothing has come of the latest investigation and believe the report will be swept under the carpet.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has been accused of dragging its feet on the completion of a forensic investigation into the expansion of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) after several irregularities were detected in previous reports.
In December last year, an investigation was ordered by council following heated deliberations on the matter.
The expansion of the CTICC was at one stage the subject of an investigation by the Public Protector.
A forensic investigation was also initiated by former city manager Achmat Ebrahim, but nothing came of it.
African Christian Democratic Party councillor Grant Haskin now claims nothing has come of the latest investigation.
“It seems to me like there’s no sense of urgency by the city administration in implementing that council decision. The process can’t be ignored because it doesn’t suit some people.”
African National Congress councillor Xolani Sotashe believes the report will be swept under the carpet: “They have been trying hard to hide information in the past, so we have no reason not to believe that. We can count a number of issues that they have tried to sweep under the carpet.”
The city’s spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the investigation is still underway.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.