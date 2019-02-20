Cigarette price up R1.14, whisky up R4 per bottle, beer by 12c a can
One of the most-anticipated aspects of the Finance Minister's Budget speech is that of sin taxes. What did Tito Mboweni announce this year?
CAPE TOWN - As usual, drinking and smoking will cost you more, but vapers beware - Treasury is planning to tax you too.
Gamblers can also be expected to start contributing towards rehabilitation programmes for addicts.
Just as his predecessors have been doing over the years, new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will be slapping on higher excise duties for alcohol and tobacco.
A can of beer will go up by 12 cents.
A bottle of wine by 22 cents.
Duty on sparkling wine will increase by 84 cents, while whisky will cost R4.54 more.
The cost of sorghum beer will however remain unchanged.
If you are a smoker, be prepared to fork out R1.14 more for a pack of 20.
Mboweni also wants to start taxing electronic cigarettes and tobacco heating products.
Draft legislation will also be published soon for the introduction of a 1% gambling tax to mitigate the negative effects of excessive gambling.
