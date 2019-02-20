Popular Topics
Budget speech does little to address economic challenges - opposition

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says Finance Minister Tito Mboweni offered no tangible plans.

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the media on the steps of the National Assembly following the delivery of the 2019 Budget speech. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
DA Leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the media on the steps of the National Assembly following the delivery of the 2019 Budget speech. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties say Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget speech has not done enough to address the country’s economic challenges.

Members of Parliament (MPs) were reacting to Mboweni’s maiden Budget speech, which focused on renewal, increasing tax collection, achieving higher economic growth and reconfiguring state-owned enterprises.

WATCH: 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speech

But Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says Mboweni offered no tangible plans.

“That was probably the most disappointing budget I’ve seen. It had no economic plan. It spoke and mixed its words around Eskom but no deliberate action on what changes we going to bring, instead of a bailout of R23 billion. He did not reduce the Value Added Tax to 14% or introduce sovereign fund. It’s clear that the minister doesn’t know how to take South Africa out of these difficult challenges."

National Freedom Party MP Nhlanhla Khubisa says: “We’re not satisfied. The speech was very scant on job creation. Also, pumping money into SOEs that are not performing is not good at all.”

A look a the big numbers coming out of the 2019 Budget speech.

To read Minister Tito Mboweni’s full Budget speech, click here.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

