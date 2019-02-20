Boxing SA joins PSL in Icasa regulations concerns
CAPE TOWN - Boxing South Africa has become the latest South African sporting federation to raise concerns about the proposed regulations from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to regulate sports rights.
Last month, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) voiced their concerns about Icasa’s plan to open up the sports right acquiring industry to a more free-to-air basis rather than exclusive pay per view subscription.
Boxing SA have also said that if the regulations come to pass, it would cripple the professionalism of the sport in the country.
Chairman of the board of Boxing SA Dr Peter Ngatane says the proposed regulations will disable the federation.
“We have presented Icasa’s proposed regulations to the board members and our promoters and the way we see it is that if these regulations become law, it will disable us as a boxing federation. Exclusivity and the acquisition of rights ensure that the broadcasters are able to pay the promoter for fights and that’s how they make a living, essentially it’s a business and that will be under threat.”
Ngatane also said that they weren’t completely opposed to the regulations but were worried about how Icasa want to impose them.
“We are not opposed to the regulations but we are concerned about the mechanisms that are being used to regulate these sports rights. We understand that the intentions of the regulations are to open things up for everyone but they must understand that boxing is not like the other sporting codes and runs differently from the other sporting codes”
Icasa is set to make a final decision on whether these proposed regulations to sports rights next month.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
