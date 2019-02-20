Beyoncé and Jay Z ban guests from taking photos at pre-Oscars party
The couple is hosting their annual bash for the second year in a row but have put a ban on social media to ensure there are no 'embarrassing snaps' from the party.
LONDON - Beyoncé and Jay Z have banned guests at their pre-Oscars party from taking photos to ensure no embarrassing snaps slip out.
The couple is hosting their annual bash at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont hotel for the second year in a row.
A source close to the couple told The Sun newspaper: "Bey and Jay have put a series of tough measures in place to ensure none of their guests uploads any embarrassing snaps from the party. They want to keep the whole thing top secret and have ordered celebrity guests to leave their own security teams at home so there is space for everybody else."
The power couple toured together last year and are said to be closer than ever following that run.
An insider shared: "It was a very special year for the whole family. Beyoncé and Jay loved touring and connecting with their fans. They enjoyed bringing their whole family on tour. It was like a big adventure for everyone. They loved showing Blue around Europe, enjoyed solo date nights and family fun. Beyoncé and Jay seem closer than ever. They are very grateful for another wonderful year together. They are definitely looking back at this year with huge smiles."
Halo hitmaker Beyoncé reminisced on her biggest accomplishments of 2018 in a heartfelt letter to her fans back in September.
In a post on her website titled 'Your B***h at 36' - which was posted in honour of her 37th birthday on 4 September - she wrote: "At 36, I became a mother of three. I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we've been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
One winner lands massive R232m PowerBall jackpot
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
-
Tiny SA beach restaurant crowned best in world
-
Did Khloe Kardashian confirm Tristan Thompson cheating rumours?
-
Celine Dion slams critics of her weight
-
Michael B. Jordan 'needed therapy' after starring in ‘Black Panther’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.