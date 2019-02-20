Amcu to share details of strike against job cuts at Sibanye-Stillwater
The mine incurred a R1 billion loss at its gold operation, resulting in mass restructuring.
JOHANNESBURG - Mining union Amcu says it will on Wednesday morning share details of its planned secondary strike against the risk of 6,000 job losses at Sibanye-Stillwater.
Amcu is calling on shareholders at Sibanye-Stillwater to disinvest as a form of protest against the company's management.
The union's president, Joseph Mathunjwa, says these investments are only benefiting those at the top.
"If Neal Froneman receives R17,000 an hour and a rock drill operator doesn't even get R17,000 a month, can an executive looting R151 million per annum [understand that] there are workers toiling under severe conditions [who] are the ones that aren't receiving anything out of this [sic]."
