50 Cent left ‘fearing for his life’ in wake of alleged police threat
According to ‘New York Daily News’ newspaper Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez told members of his force to shoot the rapper on site.
LONDON - Rapper 50 Cent says he is afraid for his life after reports that a New York Police Department allegedly told officers to shoot him on sight during a roll call.
The In Da Club hitmaker - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - has spoken out after reports the New York Police Department is investigating claims a commander allegedly threatened the star by telling members of his force to shoot him on site.
According to New York Daily News newspaper - who reported the original story - Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez made the comment during a roll call, but it’s said he meant it as a joke.
An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that the incident is under review.
Meanwhile, 50 Cent, 43, has also revealed he turned down a $500,000 to appear at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.
The hip-hop star claimed he was offered a huge amount of money to make an appearance at the US president was sworn in two years ago, and he snubbed the cash because he felt he was being asked to sway the African American vote.
Appearing on The Late Late Show, he told host James Corden: “They offered me half-a-million dollars to go. Just to come. I didn’t do it because I didn’t know if I could fix the damage. To be honest with you, all money’s not good money. I don’t know how to fix that. I was like, ‘Woah. Don’t bring me to fix the African American vote.'”
