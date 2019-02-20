2 arrested after MyCiTi buses stoned

Mortimer Saunders' appeal bid had no reasonable prospect of success - judge
The buses were travelling in opposite directions along Kloof Nek Road on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested after two MyCiTi buses were stoned on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
The City of Cape Town's Felicity Purchase says: "The windscreen of the first bus was damaged, while the second bus had two broken windows. We are relieved that no injuries were reported. Two perpetrators were arrested and SAPS is dealing with the matter. We are awaiting the outcome."
