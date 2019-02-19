Zambian minister Ronald Chitotela denies graft charges

-
Cosatu hands over memorandum on job losses to govtLocal
-
Who is SA's new Press Ombudsman Pippa Green?Local
-
Parents raise concerns after pupils asked to partially strip at CT schoolLocal
-
Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DABusiness
-
Franschhoek Mountains fire rages onLocal
-
UK likely to delay Brexit, former EU chief Barroso saysWorld
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu hands over memorandum on job losses to govtLocal
-
Who is SA's new Press Ombudsman Pippa Green?Local
-
Parents raise concerns after pupils asked to partially strip at CT schoolLocal
-
Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DABusiness
-
Franschhoek Mountains fire rages onLocal
-
Oppenheimer assures Parly committee security now tighter at Fireblade terminalLocal
Popular Topics
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'Politics
-
De Lille defamation case to follow normal proceedings, says DAPolitics
-
Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global OperationsPolitics
-
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatementPolitics
-
Makhura’s Sopa speech failed to tell truth about Gauteng, say opposition partiesPolitics
-
ANC to develop sexual harassment policy in wake of Pule Mabe matterPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu hands over memorandum on job losses to govtLocal
-
Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DABusiness
-
Amcu announces secondary strike at Sibanye-StillwaterBusiness
-
Cosatu marches on Parliament in protest against job lossesBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'Politics
Popular Topics
-
Designer Karl Lagerfeld has died: ChanelWorld
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom planning engagement partyLifestyle
-
'Tinder for cows' matches livestock in the mood for loveWorld
-
New universe map unearths 300,000 more galaxiesLifestyle
-
Interval training burns off more pounds than jogging or cyclingLifestyle
-
Queen to rock Oscars with live performanceLifestyle
-
Tiny SA beach restaurant crowned best in worldLifestyle
-
Whoopi Goldberg says being black meant she wasn't a sex symbolLifestyle
-
Women in Hollywood see some gains after Oscars equality pleaLifestyle
-
Huge injury blow for CT CitySport
-
World Rugby boss Gosper expects large economic boost at Japan World CupSport
-
Semenya releases list of experts for battle with IAAF at CASSport
-
Peace at last between 'Special One' and WengerSport
-
Proteas seek to bounce back after Kusal Perera heroicsSport
-
Cornal Hendricks raring to go for Bulls on Super Rugby returnSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
Zambian minister Ronald Chitotela denies graft charges
Chitotela faces two corruption charges for allegedly concealing ownership of two properties ‘reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime’.
LUSAKA - Zambia’s Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela denied corruption charges in court on Tuesday following his arrest a fortnight ago in a rare case of a government official being pursued by investigators.
Chitotela, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) along with three others, faces two corruption charges for allegedly concealing ownership of two properties “reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime”.
“I understand the charge and plead not guilty,” Chitotela, 47, told magistrate David Simusamba who ordered he stand trial from 20 March.
His co-accused also pleaded not guilty to the charges, which potentially carry a prison term of up to five years on conviction.
The properties in question are in Lusaka’s upmarket suburbs of Makeni and Ibex Hill areas.
Hundreds of Chitotela’s supporters chanted outside the court.
Popular in Africa
-
Tanzania convicts Chinese ‘Ivory Queen’ trafficker2 hours ago
-
Tsvangirai’s mother threatens suicide if Chamisa attends funeral366 days ago
-
Nearly $1m in cash stolen from Robert Mugabe's house, court told25 days ago
-
President shakes up Zimbabwe army command19 hours ago
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in Africa4 hours ago
-
Forbes billionaires 2019: Dangote on top as Oppenheimer, Rupert dominate SA15 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.