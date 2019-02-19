Victoria Beckham leads Karl Lagerfeld tributes
The designer and creative director of luxury brand Chanel passed away on Tuesday, aged 85, after battling ill health for several weeks.
LONDON - Victoria Beckham has described the late Karl Lagerfeld as a genius as she led the emotional outpouring following his death.
The designer and creative director of luxury brand Chanel passed away on Tuesday, aged 85, after battling ill health for several weeks and the entire fashion world is now mourning his loss.
Donatella Versace also spoke out to praise Lagerfeld, echoing Beckham's sentiments and revealing how much he had taught her over the years.
Model Alexa Chung recalled how witty and generous Lagerfeld was when she interviewed him and said knowing him was an honour.
She wrote: "Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig."
Also amongst the stars paying their respects after the tragic news broke was Kris Jenner, who described the fashion icon as a dear friend.
It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend. You will be truly missed @KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/VBuFZU9BmL— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 19, 2019
You bought so much beauty, style and grace to this world. Karl, you will forever be a true legend, an icon, an inspiration. #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/3jNabil2Qe— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 19, 2019
The outpouring of emotion comes after a Chanel spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement.
They said: "It is with deep sadness that the House of Chanel announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the Creative Director for the Chanel Fashion House since 1983. An extraordinary individual, Karl Lagerfeld, reinvented the brand's codes created by Gabrielle Chanel."
