Untu disappointed following attack on Metrorail official in CT

CAPE TOWN - Transport union, the United National Transport Union (Untu), has expressed its disappointment following an attack on a Metrorail admin official at Tygerberg station.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning while Vernon Brynard was waiting for a train.

The 56-year-old man was then overpowered by a group of men who stabbed him in his left arm before robbing him.

Untu general secretary Steve Harris says this is the third time that the man has been attacked on his way to work.

“There was no security at the time when he [Brynard] went to the station. We’ve been appealing to the government to ensure that commuters and employees are kept safe at all times.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)