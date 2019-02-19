UK likely to delay Brexit, former EU chief Barroso says

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

UK likely to delay Brexit, former EU chief Barroso says

EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday the bloc would likely accept a request for extension to sort out the details of departure.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

LONDON - Britain is likely to delay Brexit and not leave the European Union in March, former EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday, adding the bloc would likely accept a request for extension to sort out the details of departure.

“I think the most likely scenario is not to do that in March of this year. We need more... preparations,” Barroso, who now serves as a non-executive chairman at Goldman Sachs, told Sky News when asked when if he thought Brexit would happen as currently scheduled on 29 March.

“Even if there was a positive deal now, from a practical point of view, it’s obvious that everything is not ready. So I think the right thing to do is to have some extension, and I believe that if the UK demands an extension of Article 50, European Union countries will naturally accept it.”

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA