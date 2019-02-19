Popular Topics
Tshwane pupil (13) kills herself after allegedly being bullied

It's understood the grade 6 pupil took her life at her home on Monday after a grade 7 pupil threatened to distribute a video of her naked.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed a 13-year-old pupil from Doornpoort Primary School in Tshwane has killed herself after she was allegedly bullied at school.

It's understood the grade 6 pupil took her life at her home on Monday after a grade 7 pupil threatened to distribute a video of her naked.

The department said the teenager reported the matter to one of her teachers.

The department's Steve Mabona said: “There was a disciplinary process that was supposed to unfold. Unfortunately, some of the learners that were supposed to be brought there, they were not at school.”

Meanwhile, 2 pupils have been suspended from Lyttelton Manor High in Centurion after a school fight video went viral.

In the footage, a boy can be seen beating up a girl in full view of other pupils.

Mabona said preliminary investigations suggest the girl instigated the fight and the boy retaliated.

“Both learners were then given notices which instructed them to be precautionarily suspended up until their disciplinary processes were heard until 24 February.”

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

