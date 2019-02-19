Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod to take stand at #StateCaptureInquiry

On Monday, former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile concluded his testimony and largely corroborated the evidence of former Finance Ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene.

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod is next up at the state capture commission.

On Monday, former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile concluded his testimony and largely corroborated the evidence of former Finance Ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene.

Fuzile told the commission that the frequent change of ministers at Treasury during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure affected the functioning of Treasury.

"It takes a lot to work with each politician because each one has their own style. When they change frequently it’s hard to focus on work."

He told the commission why he resigned.

“Not because of any loyalty to Minister Gordhan but I decided he would be the last minister I served under.”

He says every time a minister was reshuffled, it would be difficult to find a rational reason for the decision.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)