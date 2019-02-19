Suspect linked to multiple murders due in Swellendam court

Earlier this month police made a breakthrough in the 2017 murder of a teacher in Da Gamaskop in the Southern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - A man who could be linked to a spate of previously unsolved murders will appear in the Swellendam Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he is expected to apply for bail.

Through DNA analysis, the suspect was tracked down and arrested early this month.

Following ongoing investigations, detectives are also looking at the possibility that he could be linked to at least four other murders in Wolseley, Worcester, Swellendam and De Doorns committed between 2016 and 2017.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)