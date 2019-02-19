Popular Topics
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatement

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that there was an overwhelming push at the special NEC meeting for Mahumapelo not to be reinstated.

FILE: Supra Mahumapelo announces his retirement as North West premier at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 23 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee has urged Supra Mahumapelo to respect the party’s decision on his reinstatement as North West ANC chair.

Mahumapelo has lost another bid to head the party in the province.

The executive committee disbanded both the provincial executive committee led by Mahumapelo and the provincial task team, appointed when the PEC was dissolved.

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that there was an overwhelming push at the special NEC meeting for Mahumapelo not to be reinstated.

The ANC’s Dakota Legoete says: “We expect Supra and all teams in the North West to allow for the political solutions suggested. As we say, we respect the courts, but we want it to be resolved within our internal structures like we did in KwaZulu-Natal.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

