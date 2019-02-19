-
Search continues for escaped Karoo National Park lion
South African National Parks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli says, so far, there’ve been no sighting of the feline.
CAPE TOWN - The search continues on Tuesday for a lion which managed to escape from the Karoo National Park.
Game rangers searched for the big cat across four farms situated near Beaufort West on Monday.
The lion went missing over the weekend.
South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli says, so far, there’ve been no sighting of the feline.
“We are advising people in this area to be on the lookout for this lion. They should not accost or try to get closer to it. So, we’re saying they must be safe, stay very far from it and report any sightings of the lion.”
This is not the first time that a lion has managed to escape from the park. Sylvester the lion became somewhat famous after repeatedly escaping from the park back in 2015 and 2016.
He was later found.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
