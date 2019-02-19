Popular Topics
Go

SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonight

After a massive 24-time rollover with not a single jackpot winner each time, Ithuba National Lottery's latest jackpot is now set at a whopping R225 million.

Picture: AFP.
Picture: AFP.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - History is waiting to be made when the highest ever Lotto PowerBall jackpot happens on Tuesday night.

After a massive 24-time rollover with not a single jackpot winner each time, Ithuba National Lottery's latest jackpot is now set at a whopping R225 million.

The jackpot has been a trending topic on social media over the last two days, so much so that users have been fantasising about what they'd do with the money if they won, using the hashtag #WhenIWin225MLottoIwill.

The live Lotto Powerball will be broadcast on SABC 2 at 9pm.

