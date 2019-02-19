SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonight

After a massive 24-time rollover with not a single jackpot winner each time, Ithuba National Lottery's latest jackpot is now set at a whopping R225 million.

JOHANNESBURG - History is waiting to be made when the highest ever Lotto PowerBall jackpot happens on Tuesday night.

This Tuesday marks the richest PowerBall jackpot in history with an estimated jackpot of R225 million! BUY your tickets NOW from participating retailers, the National Lottery website or the new National Lottery Mobile App https://t.co/ffa60YdpZG #PowerBallJackpot #Win pic.twitter.com/3o73LeQz4v — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 19, 2019

The jackpot has been a trending topic on social media over the last two days, so much so that users have been fantasising about what they'd do with the money if they won, using the hashtag #WhenIWin225MLottoIwill.

#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill Pay my student fees, do an investment, take my family to a wonderful vacation and donate to charity of my choice. pic.twitter.com/9Y1QNQfzJD — Sanele Catherine Kal (@sanele_kal) February 19, 2019

#wheniwin225mlottoiwill No more shopping at shoprite, ndingatya Kwa Woolworths qha pic.twitter.com/72GpHrHv1h — Sibahle Tyulu (@SibahleTyulu) February 19, 2019

#wheniwin225mlottoiwill keep it low-key, keep working, go on luxurious vacations and when my colleagues ask me how, I’ll look at em and be like “ke eng, isn’t we doing the same jobs! Maybe you should stop wasting your money.” pic.twitter.com/S9G484cd0l — Javan Destry (@The_MrBoof) February 19, 2019

#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill y'all gonna finally learn that m not humble as you thought i was. My current bank balance doesn't allow me to be the real me #Bakae pic.twitter.com/fCcA65fwZV — F.K 🇿🇦 (@kgalizo88) February 19, 2019

I'm going to America to buy groceries then coming back 😲 #WhenIWin225MLottoIwill pic.twitter.com/I3G2iHvx7V — 👑 tashStar.. ❤️👅 (@Zamangethe12) February 19, 2019

#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill probably buy any1 who great me a car:

"Hola Sbu"

Me: thatha nayi picanto pic.twitter.com/kBVbSbuZOz — ♫☀̤$BuDa_G€Ng3☀̤♫® (@RealSbu_Genge) February 19, 2019

#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill

I will hire someone to greet people for me pic.twitter.com/YpaQTaELqC — Black wolf ♠🇿🇦 (@Mellone_songezo) February 19, 2019

The live Lotto Powerball will be broadcast on SABC 2 at 9pm.