SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonight
After a massive 24-time rollover with not a single jackpot winner each time, Ithuba National Lottery's latest jackpot is now set at a whopping R225 million.
JOHANNESBURG - History is waiting to be made when the highest ever Lotto PowerBall jackpot happens on Tuesday night.
After a massive 24-time rollover with not a single jackpot winner each time, Ithuba National Lottery's latest jackpot is now set at a whopping R225 million.
This Tuesday marks the richest PowerBall jackpot in history with an estimated jackpot of R225 million! BUY your tickets NOW from participating retailers, the National Lottery website or the new National Lottery Mobile App https://t.co/ffa60YdpZG #PowerBallJackpot #Win pic.twitter.com/3o73LeQz4v— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 19, 2019
The jackpot has been a trending topic on social media over the last two days, so much so that users have been fantasising about what they'd do with the money if they won, using the hashtag #WhenIWin225MLottoIwill.
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill Pay my student fees, do an investment, take my family to a wonderful vacation and donate to charity of my choice. pic.twitter.com/9Y1QNQfzJD— Sanele Catherine Kal (@sanele_kal) February 19, 2019
#wheniwin225mlottoiwill No more shopping at shoprite, ndingatya Kwa Woolworths qha pic.twitter.com/72GpHrHv1h— Sibahle Tyulu (@SibahleTyulu) February 19, 2019
#wheniwin225mlottoiwill keep it low-key, keep working, go on luxurious vacations and when my colleagues ask me how, I’ll look at em and be like “ke eng, isn’t we doing the same jobs! Maybe you should stop wasting your money.” pic.twitter.com/S9G484cd0l— Javan Destry (@The_MrBoof) February 19, 2019
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill— Daddy_K (@Khaya08974763) February 19, 2019
Create my own electricity company & stop loadsheding pic.twitter.com/UJX5DzjqMR
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill y'all gonna finally learn that m not humble as you thought i was. My current bank balance doesn't allow me to be the real me #Bakae pic.twitter.com/fCcA65fwZV— F.K 🇿🇦 (@kgalizo88) February 19, 2019
I'm going to America to buy groceries then coming back 😲 #WhenIWin225MLottoIwill pic.twitter.com/I3G2iHvx7V— 👑 tashStar.. ❤️👅 (@Zamangethe12) February 19, 2019
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill probably buy any1 who great me a car:— ♫☀̤$BuDa_G€Ng3☀̤♫® (@RealSbu_Genge) February 19, 2019
"Hola Sbu"
Me: thatha nayi picanto pic.twitter.com/kBVbSbuZOz
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill I'm gonna be going to bed in this pic.twitter.com/p9MfcElK8E— Nuggles🇿🇼🇿🇦🇧🇼 (@prettymayonaise) February 19, 2019
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill— Black wolf ♠🇿🇦 (@Mellone_songezo) February 19, 2019
I will hire someone to greet people for me pic.twitter.com/YpaQTaELqC
The live Lotto Powerball will be broadcast on SABC 2 at 9pm.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.