SA needs to invest, build confidence in power generation - Radebe
South Africa needs to invest in new electricity generation capacity and instill confidence in its ability to generate power so as not to deter investment, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said on Tuesday at an energy conference in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa needs to invest in new electricity generation capacity and instill confidence in its ability to generate power so as not to deter investment, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said on Tuesday at an energy conference in Johannesburg.
The country’s cash-strapped state power firm, Eskom, was recently forced to implement some of the worst planned blackouts in years as much of its capacity went offline, a situation the minister described as “untenable”.
Popular in Local
-
Motsepe concerned about perception of conflict of interests over govt contracts
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
-
Mahumapelo loses battle over ANC NW reinstatement
-
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatement
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
[WATCH LIVE] Treasury's Catherine MacLeod gives evidence at Zondo Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.