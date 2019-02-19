SA needs to invest, build confidence in power generation - Radebe

South Africa needs to invest in new electricity generation capacity and instill confidence in its ability to generate power so as not to deter investment, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said on Tuesday at an energy conference in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa needs to invest in new electricity generation capacity and instill confidence in its ability to generate power so as not to deter investment, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said on Tuesday at an energy conference in Johannesburg.

The country’s cash-strapped state power firm, Eskom, was recently forced to implement some of the worst planned blackouts in years as much of its capacity went offline, a situation the minister described as “untenable”.