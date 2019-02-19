Rand weakens as Eskom crisis weighs
The rand has tumbled more than 6% since ailing power supplier Eskom resumed nation-wide electricity blackouts last Monday over technical issues at its creaking fleet of coal-fired plants.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell on Tuesday, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the annual budget where the financial crisis at state power utility Eskom is set to be addressed.
At 0620 GMT, the rand was 0.11% weaker at R14.1500 per dollar, compared with its overnight close of R14.1350 in New York.
The rand has tumbled more than 6% since ailing power supplier Eskom resumed nation-wide electricity blackouts last Monday over technical issues at its creaking fleet of coal-fired plants.
Most of Eskom’s debt of about R420 billion ($30 billion) is under government guarantee, a major risk to the country’s sovereign credit rating which is ranked at junk status by two of the top three ratings firms.
Eskom expects to make annual losses of around R20 billion this year, and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is set to announce a bailout for the firm during his budget speech on Wednesday in Parliament.
The domestic uncertainty has kept the rand on the back foot despite a return of risk demand globally, with most investors tentative about making any big calls on the currency following the previous week’s selloff.
Bond prices also fell slightly. The yield on the benchmark 2026 paper edged higher to 8.89%, from Monday’s close of 8.855%.
“We think that the currency will remain vulnerable in the next few days,” said analysts at London-based Continuum Economics in a note, citing worries about a possible resumption of power cuts.
Popular in Business
-
Patrice Motsepe: 'We can't just cancel our contracts with govt'
-
Calls for Tito Mboweni to shelve sugar tax in Budget speech
-
Eskom: 'We’re now paying price for cutting back on maintenance'
-
SAA to be split into three - CEO
-
SAA awaits Mboweni announcement on when it will receive rest of R21bn bailout
-
Motsepe concerned about perception of conflict of interests over govt contracts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.