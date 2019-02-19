Ramaphosa praises House of Traditional Leaders as essential part of society
Cyril Ramaphosa said traditional leadership is a living reminder of who we are as a diverse country and can play a big role in the economic development of South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday addressed the annual opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament, calling them an essential part of South African society.
Ramaphosa said traditional leadership is a living reminder of who we are as a diverse country and can play a big role in the economic development of South Africa.
The president has taken time to address the ongoing deaths of young initiates, calling for an end to the fatalities.
He says the signing into law of the Customary Initiation Bill will go a long way in dealing with the problem and eradicating initiate deaths.
“It will assist greatly in bringing an end to the deaths of all these young men. The minister of cooperate governance and traditional affairs has informed me that in December and January, he held meetings with kings in the Eastern Cape to explore ways of addressing initiation deaths.”
Ramaphosa has also reminded traditional leaders about their importance in economic development and generating economic growth in rural areas.
Following the president’s address, members of the traditional house, supported by senior traditional leaders from across the provinces, will debate and deliberate on the speech on Thursday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Parents raise concerns after pupils asked to partially strip at CT school
-
Parly committee corrects error on National Minimum Wage Act
-
PSC finds Muthambi broke some rules when hiring staff at private office
-
Bosasa’s voluntary liquidation explained
-
SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonight
-
MUT shuts down all campuses with immediate effect
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.