Ramaphosa praises House of Traditional Leaders as essential part of society

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday addressed the annual opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament, calling them an essential part of South African society.

Ramaphosa said traditional leadership is a living reminder of who we are as a diverse country and can play a big role in the economic development of South Africa.

The president has taken time to address the ongoing deaths of young initiates, calling for an end to the fatalities.

He says the signing into law of the Customary Initiation Bill will go a long way in dealing with the problem and eradicating initiate deaths.

“It will assist greatly in bringing an end to the deaths of all these young men. The minister of cooperate governance and traditional affairs has informed me that in December and January, he held meetings with kings in the Eastern Cape to explore ways of addressing initiation deaths.”

Ramaphosa has also reminded traditional leaders about their importance in economic development and generating economic growth in rural areas.

Following the president’s address, members of the traditional house, supported by senior traditional leaders from across the provinces, will debate and deliberate on the speech on Thursday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)