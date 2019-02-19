Queen to rock Oscars with live performance
The band is now made up of original members Brian May and Roger Taylor with former ‘American Idol’ star Adam Lambert taking on vocals.
LOS ANGELES - British rock band Queen will perform live at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, organisers said on Monday, following the blockbuster success of best picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.
“Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year’s Oscars!” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on its official Twitter feed.
The band, whose late frontman Freddie Mercury is the subject of Bohemian Rhapsody, is now made up of original members Brian May and Roger Taylor with former American Idol star Adam Lambert taking on vocals.
“Queen and @adamlambert will ROCK YOU,” the band tweeted in response, giving the 24 February date of the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood.
Bohemian Rhapsody has five Academy Award nominations, including a best actor nod for Rami Malek, who takes on the role of Mercury in the film. Mercury died of Aids in London in 1991 at the age of 45.
The movie has taken more than $854 million at the global box office to become the most successful musical biopic ever.
The academy did not say what songs Queen would perform or when they would appear on stage during the telecast, which is going ahead without a host for the first time in 30 years.
Bohemian Rhapsody is not nominated for its songs or soundtrack, but other musical performances at Sunday’s ceremony will include Lady Gaga and actor-director Bradley Cooper singing their Oscar-nominated song Shallow from movie A Star is Born, while Bette Midler will sing best original song contender The Place Where Lost Things Go from the film Mary Poppins Returns.
Queen + @adamlambert will ROCK YOU! 👞👞 👏— Queen (@QueenWillRock) February 18, 2019
Feb 24th. 5pm PST. #Oscars #Oscars2019@TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/gpyytIeBdU
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Tiny SA beach restaurant crowned best in world
-
Board advises parents to monitor language over concerns with 'Peppa Pig' accent
-
Whoopi Goldberg says being black meant she wasn't a sex symbol
-
Michael B. Jordan 'needed therapy' after starring in ‘Black Panther’
-
Celine Dion slams critics of her weight
-
Victoria Beckham goes 'retro' at London Fashion Week show
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.