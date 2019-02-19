PSC finds Muthambi broke some rules when hiring staff at private office

Just over two years ago, Faith Muthambi was reported to have appointed 27 people, including friends and relatives, when the rules limit the number allowed to 10.

CAPE TOWN - Faith Muthambi, the former Minister of Public Service and Administration, has been found to have broken some of the rules to hiring staff in her private office.

Just over two years ago, Muthambi was reported to have appointed 27 people, including friends and relatives, when the rules limit the number allowed to 10.

Muthambi denied any wrongdoing, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate.

In a letter seen by Eyewitness News, the PSC has now informed the party that it has sent its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa and current Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, but the DA says this isn't good enough.

The PSC has told the DA that it found “not all the regulatory prescripts were adhered to” by Muthambi in appointing staff for her private office when she was still a minister.

The DA’s Desiree van der Walt says the report of the inquiry must be made public.

“We will request to get a copy of that and then obviously there must be very drastic actions taken against her.”

Muthambi was given the public service and administration portfolio after a highly controversial stint as communications minister under former President Jacob Zuma. She is currently a Member of Parliament on the ANC’s back benches.

“The fact that she is no longer a minister does not absolve her from any accountability,” Van der Walt said.

She added that it was "peculiar" that the PSC had not given the DA a copy of the report, even though the party had requested the investigation in the first place.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)