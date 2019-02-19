PSC finds Muthambi broke some rules when hiring staff at private office
Just over two years ago, Faith Muthambi was reported to have appointed 27 people, including friends and relatives, when the rules limit the number allowed to 10.
CAPE TOWN - Faith Muthambi, the former Minister of Public Service and Administration, has been found to have broken some of the rules to hiring staff in her private office.
Just over two years ago, Muthambi was reported to have appointed 27 people, including friends and relatives, when the rules limit the number allowed to 10.
Muthambi denied any wrongdoing, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate.
In a letter seen by Eyewitness News, the PSC has now informed the party that it has sent its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa and current Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, but the DA says this isn't good enough.
The PSC has told the DA that it found “not all the regulatory prescripts were adhered to” by Muthambi in appointing staff for her private office when she was still a minister.
The DA’s Desiree van der Walt says the report of the inquiry must be made public.
“We will request to get a copy of that and then obviously there must be very drastic actions taken against her.”
Muthambi was given the public service and administration portfolio after a highly controversial stint as communications minister under former President Jacob Zuma. She is currently a Member of Parliament on the ANC’s back benches.
“The fact that she is no longer a minister does not absolve her from any accountability,” Van der Walt said.
She added that it was "peculiar" that the PSC had not given the DA a copy of the report, even though the party had requested the investigation in the first place.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Parents raise concerns after pupils asked to partially strip at CT school
-
Parly committee corrects error on National Minimum Wage Act
-
Bosasa’s voluntary liquidation explained
-
SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonight
-
MUT shuts down all campuses with immediate effect
-
Mahumapelo loses battle over ANC NW reinstatement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.