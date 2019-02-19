Porto fined and warned by Fifa over third-party rules

Porto had also failed to provide correct data on players in Fifa’s TMS, which publishes transfer data to increase transparency in world football, Fifa said.

BENGALURU - Portuguese league leaders Porto have been fined 50,000 Swiss francs and warned by Fifa for breaches related to third-party player ownership, global soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday.

Fifa, which prohibits clubs from entering into contracts that enable third parties to have an influence on the club’s independence and policies in transfer-related matters, gave no detail of the offences.

Porto had also failed to provide correct data on players in Fifa’s transfer matching system (TMS), which publishes transfer data to increase transparency in world football, the governing body added.