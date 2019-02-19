Porto fined and warned by Fifa over third-party rules

-
#RandReport: Rand tepid ahead of annual Budget speechBusiness
-
May heads to Brussels for Brexit crisis talksWorld
-
Ramaphosa praises House of Traditional Leaders as essential part of societyLocal
-
DA says Mboweni has limited room to put SA back on growth pathLocal
-
Netanyahu seeks to save face after cancelled central Europe summitWorld
-
Man injures two in Marseille knife attackWorld
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand tepid ahead of annual Budget speechBusiness
-
Ramaphosa praises House of Traditional Leaders as essential part of societyLocal
-
DA says Mboweni has limited room to put SA back on growth pathLocal
-
PSC finds Muthambi broke some rules when hiring staff at private officeLocal
-
[WATCH] UKZN's sounding rocket failed launch seen as learning opportunityLocal
-
IEC hoping for 80% turnout in May electionsLocal
Popular Topics
-
IEC hoping for 80% turnout in May electionsLocal
-
2,000 unplaced learners in attendance as WC opposition debates Zille's SopaLocal
-
Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DABusiness
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'Politics
-
De Lille defamation case to follow normal proceedings, says DAPolitics
-
Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global OperationsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
Popular Topics
-
DA says Mboweni has limited room to put SA back on growth pathLocal
-
Former Vhembe Mayor Radzilani out to clear her name in VBS sagaLocal
-
Treasury economist MacLoad says Nene's axing as finance minister was devastatingBusiness
-
Parly committee corrects error on National Minimum Wage ActLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
Amcu calls on Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders to disinvestBusiness
Popular Topics
Ne-Yo sheds 30 pounds thanks to veganism
-
Victoria Beckham leads Karl Lagerfeld tributesLifestyle
-
SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonightLocal
-
Khloe Kardashian annoyed by parenting criticsLifestyle
-
3 ways that big data reveals what you really like to watch, read and listen toLifestyle
-
Designer Karl Lagerfeld has died: ChanelWorld
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom planning engagement partyLifestyle
-
'Tinder for cows' matches livestock in the mood for loveWorld
-
New universe map unearths 300,000 more galaxiesLifestyle
-
Interval training burns off more pounds than jogging or cyclingLifestyle
-
Sarri picks over the bones as confusion reigns at ChelseaSport
-
'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am', says Indian sprinter Dutee ChandSport
-
Sports scientist Ross Tucker previously said IAAF study is flawedSport
-
Caster Semenya to IAAF: 'Gender rules do not empower anyone'Sport
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
Huge injury blow for CT CitySport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixturesSport
-
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
Porto fined and warned by Fifa over third-party rules
Porto had also failed to provide correct data on players in Fifa’s TMS, which publishes transfer data to increase transparency in world football, Fifa said.
BENGALURU - Portuguese league leaders Porto have been fined 50,000 Swiss francs and warned by Fifa for breaches related to third-party player ownership, global soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday.
Fifa, which prohibits clubs from entering into contracts that enable third parties to have an influence on the club’s independence and policies in transfer-related matters, gave no detail of the offences.
Porto had also failed to provide correct data on players in Fifa’s transfer matching system (TMS), which publishes transfer data to increase transparency in world football, the governing body added.
Timeline
Popular in Sport
-
'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am', says Indian sprinter Dutee Chandone hour ago
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!17 hours ago
-
Caster Semenya disappointed and frustrated with IAAF regulations - lawyers11 hours ago
-
Sports scientist Ross Tucker previously said IAAF study is flawed3 hours ago
-
Sarri picks over the bones as confusion reigns at Chelseaone hour ago
-
Semenya releases list of experts for battle with IAAF at CAS9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.