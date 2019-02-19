Parents raise concerns after pupils asked to partially strip at CT school
The grade 6 pupils and fellow classmates were apparently made to pull down their pants and underwear during an incident at Rosebank Junior School.
CAPE TOWN - Two mothers say they're concerned about their children's well-being after they were allegedly ordered to partially strip in front of a staff member.
The grade 6 pupils and fellow classmates were apparently made to pull down their pants and underwear during an incident last week at Rosebank Junior School.
Last week, two grade 6 learners' money went missing and in an attempt to find it, their teacher called in a male staff member to assist in searching the boys.
The coach then apparently took them to a bathroom, and one by one he made them face a wall and had them take off their pants and underwear. One of the learners' mothers, who doesn't want to be identified to protect her child, says her son told her he was scared.
The coach insists he didn't touch the boys and the pupils also told their parents there was no physical interaction.
Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the actions of the staff member are unacceptable and a meeting was held at the school on Monday between the parents, the principal and the coach.
"The principal has reported that the parents who were present at the meeting accepted the fact that the intention was not to cause embarrassment or humiliation, but rather to try and resolve the theft issue."
But another mother said she isn't happy because her child does not want to go back to school, because he's frightened. The educator is facing a disciplinary process.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
