Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global Operations
The firm, formerly known as Bosasa, announced on Monday it had opted for voluntary liquidation after banks announced they would close the company’s accounts, citing reputational risk.
PRETORIA - The liquidation of embattled firm African Global Operations has been broadly welcomed despite the potential loss of more than 4,500 jobs.
The firm, formerly known as Bosasa, announced on Monday that it had opted for voluntary liquidation after banks announced they would close the company’s accounts, citing reputational risk.
The company has been at the centre of explosive state capture allegations surrounding dodgy tenders worth billions of rand.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it believes the action taken by the banks against African Global Operations, similar to the action taken against Gupta linked companies two years ago, sends a consistent message to companies involved in corruption and money laundering.
Outa says it is sympathetic to the 4,500 staff whose jobs are on the line.
Police and prisons union Popcru welcomed this latest development, saying the Correctional Services must now try to recover funds from the company.
The Democratic Alliance says that all government contracts with the company must be audited or cancelled with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, several departments with those contracts have initiated emergency plans in the event all services cease at the end of this month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Mahumapelo loses battle over ANC NW reinstatement
-
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatement
-
Makhura’s Sopa speech failed to tell truth about Gauteng, say opposition parties
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
ANC to develop sexual harassment policy in wake of Pule Mabe matter
-
ANC requests Zukile Luyenge be removed as MP following his resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.