MUT shuts down all campuses with immediate effect
Students have been instructed to vacate all campuses and residences by 4 pm on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at the [Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT)](https://ewn.co.za/Topic/Mangosuthu-University-of-Technology-(MUT) has decided to shut down the institution with immediate effect.
Students have been instructed to vacate all campuses and residences by 4 pm on Tuesday.
Management says due to violent protests that broke out on Monday, they've decided to shut down for safety reasons.
Students are demanding better living conditions and solutions to their problems with financial aid funding.
Student and former president of the student representative council Sandile Dlamini said: “And there's a building that has been built by government for accommodation of students and the university has decided to charge students R33,000 a year and that shows that the university is all about looting money instead of caring about the concerns of students.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Murder accused Thabani Mzolo to appear for bail decision in Durban court285 days ago
-
MUT declares day of mourning for murdered student Zolile Khumalo285 days ago
-
SA universities urged to tighten security after Zolile Khumalo’s murder289 days ago
-
MUT students feel 'unsafe' after Zolile Khumalo's murder292 days ago
